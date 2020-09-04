PTF Bars 10 Airlines from Entry ahead of International Flights Resumption

The presidential task force on COVID-19 (PTF) has announced that 10 airlines will not be allowed to operate in the Nigerian airspace when international flight resume on September 5.

Hadi Sirika (pictured), minister of aviation, disclosed this during the PTF briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The affected airlines are Air France, KLM, Etihad Airways, RwandAir, Air Namibia, Royal Air Maroc, Lufthansa, Cabo Verde, TAAG Angola and South African Airways.

Sirika said Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because “tourist visa’s holders are not allowed entry”.

He also said South African Airways are not allowed into Nigeria because South Africa are yet to resume international flights in their country.

He said the airlines approved for international flights in Lagos are British Airways, Delta, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Africa World Airlines (AWA) Ghana, Middle East, and Kenya Airways.

For Abuja, Sirika said the airlines allowed to operate international flights include: British Airways, Emirates, Ethiopian, AWA Ghana, Middle East, Turkish and Egypt Air.

The minister said Asky and Air Peace have also been approved to commence international flights.

“I think we have done very well so far so they won’t have any reason to disallow Nigerians to travel,” he said.

“What we have done is to review the issues, what have they done to us. In the case of Britain, they said when you come, we quarantine you and we also said when you come, we will also quarantine you.”

Sirika added that all intending passengers must register online via the Nigeria International Portal, pay for a COVID-19 PCR test fee and upload their COVID-19 negative result not more than 72 hours before boarding.