PTECSSAN Issues 14-day Ultimatum to MTN over Alleged Anti-labour Activities

The Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has expressed frustration over what it described as demoralising anti-labour activities by MTN Nigeria and issued a 14-day ultimatum for the company to address the concerns raised.

The President and Secretary of PTECSSAN, Opeyemi Tomori and Okonu Abdullahi, respectively in a joint media briefing yesterday said the Chief Executive Officer of the company whose priority should be organisational growth and sustainability, has abandoned this vital responsibility.

They also stated that the CEO has rebuffed several calls by the workers and their union to meet with him on critical issues facing workers in the company.

They further explained that all attempts to address the concerns with the CEO of the company had failed, noting that such actions portend great danger to the industrial relations within MTN Nigeria.

They remarked that issues relating to remuneration of workers, exit packages for long-term staff, employee relations practices, and abuse of expatriate quota, and others are the burning issues, adding “that the company should change its way towards the union and its members in the organisation.”

