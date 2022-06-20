PTAD Begs Retirees To Report Shady Phone Calls

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has urged pensioners to report suspicious phone calls, stating that the system will not tolerate pension theft.

According to a release, the PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, revealed this during a courtesy visit to the directorate by the newly elected executive members of the National Association of Retired Paramilitary Officers, led by its President, Alhaji Musa Kayode.

It stated that “The PTAD boss also used the opportunity to remind the pensioners of the directorate’s zero-tolerance to pension fraud, and reiterated that no staff of the directorate would call and request payment from a pensioner before rendering a service. Pensioners are therefore urged to report such fraudulent phone calls to PTAD.”

The executive secretary, in her remarks, welcomed the new executives to the directorate and extended her appreciation to NARPO for their patience and the disciplined manner in which they conducted themselves, even when they had some complaints yet unresolved by the directorate.

Ejikeme assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners.

Kayode said the purpose of the visit was to introduce themselves to the executive secretary after their election and solicit the same support and collaboration the executive secretary had extended to the past executives while promising to serve as worthy intermediaries between PTAD and its members.