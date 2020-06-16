PTAD Ready to Pay Outstanding Entitlements to Verified Former NAHCO Workers

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate has said it is ready to pay the first batch of the verified ex-workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, in line with the takeover approval of pension-related matters of some agencies, privatised/liquidated by the Bureau of Public Enterprises in 2017.

The Executive secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, in a statement made available to the newsmen at the weekend , explained that the Directorate carried out a physical verification and biometric capture exercise for eligible ex-workers and Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased ex-workers of NAHCO during the Directorate’s nationwide Parastatals Pensioners Verification Exercise conducted in 2019.

She said the collated data were subjected to rigorous due processes, culminating in the computation and auditing of the entitlements of the verified ex-workers and next of kin.

She said the directorate was prepared to make payment to the first batch of ex-workers and next of kin that were eligible to receive this one-off (final) payment.

Dr. Ejikeme emphasized that for the pensioners and NoKs to access the benefit, it is pertinent to highlight certain salient points that define their eligibility, namely:

“The payment to be made is in respect of any outstanding terminal benefit that may exist as at the effective date of NAHCO privatisation when the Federal Government of Nigeria’s entire equity holding in the company was disposed of.

“Payment would be made in batches subject to the availability of funds. The effective date of the privatisation of NAHCO was August 31, 2005

“All ex-workers who exited the company prior to privatisation of NAHCO had been fully settled by the company and do not have any outstanding terminal benefits,” she said.

Source: VON