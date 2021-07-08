fbpx
PSG Signs Sergio Ramos, Others

July 8, 2021
Sergio Ramos has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the French club revealed on Thursday.

Ramos, 35, won the Champions League four times with Real and is a World Cup winner and a two-time champion of Europe with Spain.

Ramos, who has won 180 caps and scored 23 goals for his country, arrives with PSG desperate to add experience to their squad for another assault on an elusive first Champions League title.

Other Players

Leonardo Araújo, PSG’s sporting director has also brought in Dutch midfield star Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi from Italian champions Inter Milan as the Parisians seek the right blend to conquer Europe and persuade France striker Kylian Mbappe to sign a new deal beyond 2022.

“It’s a big change in my life, a new challenge and a day I shall never forget,” Ramos said in a PSG statement.

