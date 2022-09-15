PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith Resigns Over Health Issues

Musiliu Smith, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has resigned as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Smith’s resignation could be related to the recent squabble between the police force and the commission over the recruitment process.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that the chairman submitted his resignation to President Muhammadu Buhari last week, but it was approved on Tuesday.

Smith later tendered his resignation in front of the Board members on Wednesday.

Austin Braimoh, the board’s spokesman and South South Commissioner, confirmed the chairman’s resignation, explaining that Mr Smith tendered his resignation to the President on health grounds.

He went on to say that only President Buhari has the authority to appoint a new chairman, though members of the board have tentatively appointed retired Justice Lara Ogunbiyi as acting chairperson of the commission.

The commission and the Office of the Inspector-General of Police have been at odds over who has the authority to conduct Force recruitment.

The Police Service Commission recently advertised for constables and encouraged interested applicants to apply on its website.

However, the police, in a statement, urged the public to disregard the notice, claiming that the recruitment process was solely the responsibility of the Force.

In May 2018, President Buhari appointed Smith, the former IGP, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission.