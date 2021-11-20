Protesting Railway Workers Call Off Industrial Action

November 20, 2021 100

The Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW) has suspended its three-day warning strike, after it reached an agreement with the Federal Government.

The railway workers had declared a three day warning strike on Thursday, resulting in the shutdown of train operations across the country.

The suspension was announced in a communique signed by Aliyu Mainasara, president-general of the senior staff association of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC); Innocent Ajiji, president of the railway workers union, and Monsurat Omotayo, director of administration/human resources, NRC.

The agreement to call off the strike was reportedly reached following talks which involved the federal ministry of transport.

“A committee has been set up with immediate effect on the review of the standard conditions of service with timeline lasting to the 31st day of January, 2022,” the communique reads.

“It has been agreed that the personal data on deceased workers be collected for processing for immediate payment as every worker is already covered by the group life assurance scheme.

“It has been agreed that all the train crews be given insurance cover as the train passengers and the goods in transit.

“Enhanced salary regime has been taken up as a priority by the NRC Board and FMoT with a view to securing approval for implementation in the earliest time possible.

“It has been agreed that no member of staff shall be victimised as a result of his/her participation in the 3-day industrial action of November 2021.

“By this communique and foregoing resolutions, the 3-day warning strike action is hereby suspended. Therefore, workers are hereby directed to resume work with immediate effect.”