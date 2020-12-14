fbpx
Protesters Demand Immediate Release of Abducted Schoolboys in Katsina

December 14, 2020029

The protesters, mostly women, on Sunday demanded the prompt rescue of many schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina abducted by bandits on Friday night.

Carrying placards, the protesters went around the school’s premises and some parts of the town conveying various messages.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards include: ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari has confirmed that three hundred and thirty-three students are missing following an attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina.

The governor gave the figure when he received a Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno on Sunday.

Masari who explained that the school has a population of 839 students said so far, those kidnapped cut across the state with the boarding school housing all children from all parts of the state and outside the state.

“Based on the available record we have, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that has been kidnapped,” Governor Masari said.

“We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest and we are calling through the numbers those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home.

“We as a government we are yet to be contacted by any group or person responsible for the kidnap of the students.”

Protesters Demand Immediate Release of Abducted Schoolboys in Katsina
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

