Protest Groups Storm National Assembly over NDDC Probe

Two groups have staged protests at the National Assembly concerning the recent happenings in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

One of the groups is championing the continuation of the forensic audit in the NDDC, describing the allegations of corruption against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio as mere distractions to stop the cleansing in the commission.

The second group is, however, demanding that Akpabio and the commission’s Managing Director, Daniel Pondei should step aside pending the conclusion of the National Assembly probe of the NDDC.

These protests were taking place on the sidelines of a House of Representatives investigative hearing on allegations of financial mismanagement in the commission.

Source: Channels TV