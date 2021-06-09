fbpx
Prospective Retirees To Be Screened Soon – PenCom

Prospective Retirees To Be Screened Soon – PenCom

June 9, 2021
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said on Tuesday that it would soon begin digital verification and enrolment of prospective retirees in the South-South.

Mr Anyim Nyerere, Commissioner Technical, PenCom, made this known at the end of a two-day training of 60 Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) in Port Harcourt.

Nyerere said that the verification and enrolment would begin after the pension desk officers had been adequately trained on the operation of the Online Enrolment Application (OEA).

“The training will equip the PDOs with knowledge on how to guide prospective retirees to complete the information on the online enrolment application form.

“The PDOs will also ensure that retirees’ information submitted by the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) is accurately completed in line with the online enrolment guidance notes.

“In all, this exercise will equip them with the requisite knowledge on how the Retiree Registration Module (RRM) operates for the smooth implementation of the OEA,” he said.

Nyerere said that PenCom had developed an online enrolment application that had capabilities to register, verify and enrol workers due to retire from service between January and December 2021.

He further explained that the application was also equipped with a guidance note that would help compute the retirees’ benefits.

The commissioner attributed the adoption of digital verification for employees under the Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“PenCom regrets its inability to conduct physical annual pre-retirement enrolment due to the need to observe necessary safety measures as directed by the government.

“The commission decided to conduct this exercise so as not to affect the validation and determination of the accrued pension liabilities of future retirees for government budgetary purposes.

“So, the online platform allows future retirees to log on to the website and register with their details on the RRM,” he added.

Nyerere urged the desk officers to comply strictly with the provisions of the guidance notes on the forthcoming nationwide pre-retirement verification and enrolment.

NAN

NAN
