“Prosecute Killers Of Slain Police Officer” – Sanwo-Olu

September 29, 2021 85

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State on Tuesday urged Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police to prosecute the killers of Kazeem Abonde, a police officer.

The deceased who was a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), was killed on the 23rd of September in the Ajao Estate area of the state by unknown hoodlums.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the family of the slain officer and the State Police Command on the tragic incident.

READ ALSO: “255m Full-time Workers Lost Their Jobs In 2020” – UN

In a statement he personally signed, the Lgos State Governor condemned the attack, warning that his administration would not condole a repeat again.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that all those who participated in this savagery are brought to justice,” he stated.

“This is to encourage our law enforcement agents that we will always stand by them as they carry out their duties and at the same time, send a strong signal to criminals that any attack on our officers will not go unpunished.

“Such display of savagery as the one in which CSP Abonde died will not be allowed in our state, no matter the circumstances. The law is there for us all, should there be a need to redress any perceived wrongdoing.”

While praying for the repose of the slain officer’s soul, Sanwo-Olu described the deceased as a “fine officer whose diligence and bravery have been applauded by his colleagues and relations.”

He also advised Lagos residents against taking laws into their own hands, noting that promoters of jungle justice will not be allowed to take root in the state.

The Governor regretted that some unscrupulous elements were attacking law enforcement agents, adding that “such senseless attacks are attempts to trample on law and order by those who are desperate to turn our society upside down. This will not be allowed to happen.”