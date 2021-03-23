fbpx
Proposed NMDC Bill Scales Second Reading In Senate

March 23, 2021081
A bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has scaled second reading at the senate.

The agency would cost N5 billion to set up, according to the bill sponsored by Tanko Al-Makura, senator representing Nasarawa south.

At Tuesday’s plenary session, Al-Makura said NMDC would help diversify the economy and create jobs through the development of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

“The solid mineral sector has been identified as next to agriculture with the potential to compete and eventually replace crude oil as a major source of foreign exchange earnings,” the former governor said.

READ ALSO: NNPC Defends Planned $1.5 billion Expenditure On PH Refinery

“Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of solid minerals but all these resources remain largely untapped and unexplored.

“Upon establishment of the corporation, initial funding shall be by way of a sovereign guarantee covering the sum of N5 billion only for a successful take-off of the operation including all initial capital and operating expenditure.

“The federal government of Nigeria will pay up its 70% equity contribution and the institutional investor shall pay their respective equity participation to the corporation.”

He added that the subsequent funding of the NMDC will be through the Nigerian Mineral Development Fund (NMDF).

Sani Musa, senator representing Niger state, said the agency would also make international miners confident “because they know that whatever they want to invest will be protected.”

“It will also help this country in generating employment for so many youths and reduce the security risk we are facing,” he said, adding that “the lack of this legislation gave rise to illegal miners who use their activities to fuel insecurity.

