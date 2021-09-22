Properties Worth Over N3trn Lost To Fire In Q2 2021 – Aregbesola

September 22, 2021 79

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, shared statistics that showed that properties worth N3.017 trillion were lost to fire incidents in the second quarter of 2021.

Represented by proxy, his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, Aregbesola said – at the unveiling of fire fighting trucks deployed to Taraba State by the Federal Government to support its current capacity – that a complimentary service between the Federal Fire Service and states’ fire services would curb fire incidents in the country.

He said, “It is noted that 2020 into 2021 has witnessed frightening fire incidents, ranging from markets to gas and pipeline fires around the country.

“Statistics at our disposal show that the FFS in the second quarter of 2021, received 638 fire calls from which regrettably, 27 lives were lost and property estimated at N3.017 trillion destroyed.

“The FFS saved property worth over N15.1 trillion.

“I must thank the President for his continued support for the ministry and its agencies.

“It pleases me to state that the delivery of the fire truck to the state seen today is indeed further testimony of the President’s resolve to reposition the FFS for better service delivery.

“In line with its core mandate, which include humanitarian and emergency services.

“I must say that since the inception of this present administration, FFS has experienced a phenomenal transformation from a moribund department to a vibrant organisation equipped with modern firefighting equipment.

“And today, we are here to deliver one of the firefighting trucks to the service in Taraba command, and to be manned by well trained, dedicated and committed personnel.”