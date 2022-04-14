fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Proper Taxation Will Lead To A Better Nigerian Economy- IMF

April 14, 20220163
Why Nigeria Should Take Advantage Of Personal Income Tax -IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that a well-coordinated taxed Economy can lead to a fairer and greener global economy.

The IMF disclosed this in a statement titled, “Tax Coordination Can Lead to a Fairer, Greener Global Economy.” It urged countries to do more to promote beneficial information on who owned a company.

“Technology, globalization, and global warming have changed the world, and taxation must keep pace. Individuals can move money across borders with a mouse click, and corporations can transact with their affiliates across global supply chains.

“Production depends on intangible know-how assets that can be located anywhere. Employers and their employees can work in different countries. As income and factors of production become more mobile, and with climate change threatening our planet, countries face tax challenges that know no national borders.

“Coordination can deliver tangible results, and 163 countries have agreed to exchange information under the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes. Yet, more can be done to improve the reliability of the information. Countries should do more to promote beneficial ownership registries information about who really owns or controls a company.”

The Washington-based money lender reiterated that effective use of the information remained critical as enforcement and low-income countries would need to develop more know-how to realize the benefits of transparency.

“Some countries have already established such mechanisms. But how they are implemented matters. Information from the registries should be centralized in a public database. Effective use of the information remains critical for enforcement and low-income countries will need to develop more know-how to realize the benefits from transparency.”

It said tax evasion and avoidance caused the loss of revenue that could have financed social spending or infrastructure investments. The IMF warned that if countries set their tax policy without regard for the adverse effects elsewhere, all countries could end up worse off.

“Tax evasion and avoidance cause the loss of revenue that could have financed social spending or infrastructure investments. They also exacerbate inequality and perceptions of unfairness. The self-serving national policies of one country can affect others in damaging ways. If each sets its own tax policy without regard for the adverse effects elsewhere, all countries can end up worse off,” it said.

Nigeria’s Economic Growth Declined In February – CBN
Related tags :

About Author

Proper Taxation Will Lead To A Better Nigerian Economy- IMF
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Immunization MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
July 29, 20200446

FG To Boost Immunization with $3 billion Expenditure

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has expressed its commitment to spend $3billion to scale up immunisation in the country. It said the programme would be implemented t
Read More
NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 7, 20190532

NNPC Soon to Commence Exploration for Oil, Gas in Benue – Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, will soon commence drilling for oil and gas in the Benue Tr
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
June 15, 20170311

Oil Demand to Top 100million Barrels Per Day in 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram     A surge in oil supply in 2018 is expected to outpace an anticipated pick-up in demand that will push global consumption above 100 million barr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.