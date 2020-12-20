Project Safe Up: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be ‘Anti-COVID’

December 20, 2020 26

The end of this long year 2020 is fast approaching, and COVID-19 is still very much present, we need to remain vigilant and ‘Anti-COVID’; the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is 74, 299, 042.

On Friday, December 19, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria had recorded 77,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Lagos had 308 cases and FCT had 207 cases. NCDC reported that 67,784 people have been discharged and 1,218 deaths were recorded.

Walking through the streets of Lagos State or anywhere in Nigeria, you may wonder if this is the same state place with all those high figures. Parties are waxing stronger, hugging has resumed with full gusto, and people seem to have forgotten what a mask is. Sadly, operation ‘Mask Up’ has been abandoned and forgotten.

Facemasks and hand sanitizer are not enough to protect you; practice social distancing at all times, and wash your hands regularly.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the list of those who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi had revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu has been responding well to treatment for COVID-19.

So, just in case you forgot, here are five reasons why we must remember that we are in the middle of a pandemic and we STILL need to be vigilant and remain protected against COVID-19:

COVID-19 Kills:

Just in case the numbers have evaded you, 1,218 people in Nigeria have died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus since March. Yes, it may seem small in comparison to other countries like the United States with higher case figures, but one death is one too many. We need to be smart and remember that the virus can and does kill. The best way to prevent this is to not to contract it in the first place.

Ignorance Will Not Help:

Ignoring a problem will not make it go away. We need to gear up, literally, to fight against this virus that threatens our lives, businesses, economy and those we love.

Coronavirus is extremely real and poses a great risk, you can only protect yourselves by making sure you wear masks and face shields constantly; maintaining social distancing at all times; avoiding large crowds and gatherings; and washing your hands as often as possible.

E No Dey Show For Face:

If we must break it down to pidgin, then we shall. COVID-19 no dey show for face oh!

Not everyone who contracts the virus is symptomatic — which means that some people may contract the virus and not exhibit the telltale signs of cough, fever, fatigue, etc. So, between contracting the virus and falling ill, these people can potentially infect multitudes!

Post-COVID Survival Is A Struggle:

Yes, it is true that some of the COVID-19 survivors return to ‘normal life’.

Yet, many are left with long-lasting symptoms and health problems. There have been studies that show that some COVID-19 survivors have abnormal lung functions up to three months after discharge. Do you really want to gamble with your life?

There Is Free PPE Available:

Taiwan has connected one of the reasons behind its relatively low spread of COVID-19 to the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) materials.

In January, after Taiwan contacted the World Health Organization (WHO) and received no guidance, the country began acting with speed. It banned travellers from infected areas, began mass-manufacturing PPE, and created a highly accurate diagnostic test.

In Nigeria, My World of Bags — in partnership with Mastercard Foundation — has launched Project SafeUp, an initiative that plans to provide 2.5 million PPE items, including reusable masks, face shields, gowns, shoe covers and head covers, to medical professionals and the general public. They will distribute all produced PPE free-of-charge in Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Lagos and Osun states until March 2021.

So, you need to do all you can to stay safe, so that next year, when we are popping champagne because global COVID cases have stayed at zero for a whole month, you will be joining in on the celebration, and not receiving a candlelight tribute.

Stay safe!! Protect yourself and everyone around you!