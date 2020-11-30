November 30, 2020 32

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, in partnership with Tiimafrica, has organized a one-time grant of $5,000 to Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 35.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the grants will be given to youths who run businesses in the country and have 6 months financial records.

What is Project Grow 100?

The initiative is birthed by the Federal Government through a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and Tiimafrica to help small business owners access the much-needed funds required to take their businesses to the next level.

It is expected to yield both direct and indirect gains to the economy and strengthen the resilience of young Nigerian business owners through the provision of funds to innovative and creative young entrepreneurs in the country.

How To Apply For FG’s $5000 Grant To Youth Portal

Visit http://noya.ngor http://youthandsport.gov.ng

