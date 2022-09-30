Progress Of Delta Plus Diagnostics: How It Started, How It Is Going

Following the breakout of Covid-19, ND Western Limited, an indigenous oil and gas company and its partners built a medical diagnostic facility in Ogunu, Warri, Delta State named Delta Plus Diagnostics.

The facility is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, ND Western and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The ND Western/NPDC/IPPG Laboratory is a well-equipped institution created to offer hospitals, health management organizations, and individuals in Delta and its neighbouring states the most practical, friendliest COVID-19 and blood testing services. COVID 19 test, tumour markers, cancer screening, tests, HIV test, HBV test, HPV test, STD panel, respiratory panel, hepatitis b test, tuberculosis test, gene expression, miRNA profiling, protein thermal shift, high-resolution melt, HRM, SNP genotype, DNA test, oncology, liver and kidney function test, fertility testing, and many other services will be offered at the laboratory.

With this initiative, Delta Plus diagnostics has been able to impact the lives of indigenes of Delta State and its environs by providing them with reliable testing processes and other critical medical diagnostic services to the medical community, corporations, and HMOs.

Delta Plus Diagnostics conducted a 2-day free medical outreach, which was aimed at giving back to the community by providing free medical service and exposing the laboratory to the public domain. Also, they offered free tests in the Annunciation Catholic church Ogunu community, the services offered were hepatitis B Surface Antigen test and Random Blood Sugar test.

Delta Plus Diagnostics understands the dynamics of improving the health sector in Nigeria by being a role player in the development of the sector.

To contribute to the growth, they engaged in a health sensitization program during the 2-day medical outreach on Hepatitis B. They presented a health talk on Cholesterol, blood sugar, hepatitis B, and Prostrate Cancer during the Rotary club fellowship. These talks were aimed at maintaining and improving community health and enhancing individual decisions when it comes to health matters.

A continuous trend as above would see Delta Plus Diagnostics towards the improvement of lives in Delta State and the Nigerian health sector at large.