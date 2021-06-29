fbpx
Progress In Lekki Free Zone, Alaro City Commended By Senate Committee

June 29, 2021091
During a tour of Alaro City, a promising city within the Lekki Free Zone, members of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment praised the ongoing work, highlighting its potentials.

The Senate committee, in the company of the management of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), pointed out the amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) the city had attracted into the country.

Among the Senate delegation was the Chairman of the committee, Adenigbe Fadahunsi, who said that the progress in Alaro city was “encouraging”, pledging support to the development of the city.

He said, “We are amazed at the level of multi-billion-dollar investments in the Lekki Free Zone, which harbours various mega projects of global magnitude like Alaro City and the Dangote Refinery.

READ ALSO: Lawmakers Berate NSITF Over Alleged Fraud Of N84bn

“The level of progress in Alaro City and the Lekki Free Zone is encouraging and paints a clear picture of the direction we want our free zones to take,” added Senator Fadahunsi.

“The amount of FDI attracted so far, with the attendant jobs created and boost to manufacturing, is commendable, and we pledge our commitment to work with Alaro City to sustain this pace.

“We encourage NEPZA to step up its activities, and we on our own part will aid legislatively to ensure that industrialisation grows, and jobs are created so that this place and all other zones will be fully developed to ease the problems of this country.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

