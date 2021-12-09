Profile Of Speakers At BizWatch Webinar 4.0

December 9, 2021 142

BizWatch Nigeria recently announced its 4th Webinar series with the theme: “Optimising Health-Care Opportunities in Nigeria’s Fragile Medical Sector”.

This webinar will bring together professionals and experts from the Nigerian health sector to shed light on the sector, how Nigerians can benefit despite its fragile nature.

BizWatch Webinar is a quarterly online event organized by BizWatch Nigeria, a foremost portal for news and business intelligence in Nigeria.

The event is aimed at increasing the knowledge base of its readers, repositioning brands for partnerships prospection and generating revenue. It also forms a part of BizWatch’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The BizWatch Health-sector e-summit promises to be educating and interesting with health experts and stakeholders in the health sector, media practitioners, health insurance organizations, and other members of the public in attendance.

The moderator for this event is Adepeju Aina, a content writer for BizWatch Nigeria, and the speakers are Abayomi Sule, Debo Odulana and Moyosore Omolola.

Meet the Speakers for this powerful webinar:

Akin Abayomi

Akin Abayomi is a Nigerian professor who specializes in internal medicine, haematology, environmental health, Biosecurity and biobanking.

He currently serves as Lagos State commissioner for health. He was with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research in Lagos when he was appointed Commissioner by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2019.

The Commissioner for Health was appointed to lead the response to COVID-19 in Lagos State following the reported index case of COVID-19 in Lagos in March 2020.

Abayomi Sule

Abayomi Sule is Managing Director at CarePay Nigeria Limited where he is responsible for developing and implementing commercial strategies and initiatives to accelerate market entry and growth of CarePay in Nigeria.

Sule is a healthcare market/health systems strengthening specialist. Over the last 18 years, he has worked on demand and supply-side elements of West and East African health markets to ensure that African health markets work for Africans by providing better outcomes, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience at optimal cost.

Adebowale Odulana

Dr Adebowale Odulana is a Healthcare Management Consultant and Founder/CEO at Doctoora e-Health Limited and Doctoora consulting where he leads the performance improvement service stream.

Dr Odulana is the co-founder of “The Ministry Records”, an indie record label and “The CyberLogik Foundation” a charity offering functional 3D printed prosthetics to Nigerian amputees. He is the co-founder and advisory board member of the African Business Club at the Imperial College Business School.

Moyosore Olomola

Dr Moyosore Olomola is a renowned businessman and an expert in the health insurance industry. His experience spans over 20 years as a medical doctor and he has always had a strong passion for qualitative care delivery operations and systems. He is the Managing Director of Redcare HMO.

The webinar promises to give thorough insights into matters of healthcare while providing an avenue for health-related issues to be addressed.

To get exclusive access to this all-inclusive webinar, save a date with us on Wednesday 15 December 2021 at 11 am through this link: https://bit.ly/3IfaNk9.