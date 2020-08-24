Professor Folasade Ogunsola Appointed UNILAG Acting VC

Senate members of the University of Lagos on Monday elected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the school.

Until her election, she was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Development Services.

She is expected to act in the new role until the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

This election follows the Federal Government’s directive that the University’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Wale Babalakin, and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the panel.

More to follow…

Source: Channels TV