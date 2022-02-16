fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Professionals Advise FG To Examine Debt Moratorium

February 16, 20220138

Economic professionals have urged the Federal Government to examine a debt moratorium and lower the cost of governance to reduce funds expended on debt servicing.

The Head of Department of Economics, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Sherifdeen Tella, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, said the Federal Government should demand a debt moratorium from our development partners.

“Asking for a moratorium is the best because it will enable the government to suspend payment for now and re-strategise.

“The government cannot continue to service its rising debt profile at the expense of meeting the competing needs of the people,” he said.

Tella commented that requesting debt a moratorium was vital because it would ensure government plans and invests in the productive sectors of the economy.

He added that the Federal Government should desist from borrowing and creatively look inwards the economy.

“The authorities should charge the ministries, departments and agencies of the government to be innovative in generating funds.

“Particularly, the money-spinning ones, to block all leakages and automate their operations so as to raise funds,” he said.

A former Executive Secretary, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Dr Uju Ogubunka, said, “Spending huge sums on debt servicing will put unnecessary pressure on government revenue.

“This simply means that the government revenue position is quite critical and providing public goods might be negated,” Ogubunka said.

He added, “Cutting down the high cost of public officeholders is crucial to reducing the paraphernalia of their office.

“We expect that by now the Federal Government ought to have implemented the Steve Oronsaye report so as to reduce cost,” he said.

He noted that the Federal Government could enhance its earnings by total removal of petroleum subsidy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the Federal Government could spend as much as 92.6 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing this year.

It also estimated last year’s debt servicing-to-revenue ratio at 85.5 per cent.

As of the end of September 2021, the debt-servicing-to-revenue ratio stood at 76 per cent, implying that 76k out of every N1 earned by the government was spent on payment of interest on debts.

How To Apply For Youth In Agri-food Export Development Program 2022
Related tags :

About Author

Professionals Advise FG To Examine Debt Moratorium
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

SEC BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
March 21, 20180270

SEC Disburses N17.09m to 297 Investors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said that the sum of N17.09 million has been disbursed to 297 investors from its National Investor
Read More
Third Mainland Bridge NEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
August 27, 20180237

Third Mainland Bridge Reopens after 3 Days Maintenance Test Shutdown

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge which was temporarily closed for Investigative Maintenance Test would be reopened by
Read More
AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
July 21, 20160299

Overland Airways Scales IATA Safety Audit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Overland Airways has successfully completed the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and has been listed on
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.