Prof Waziri Emerges First Female VC of Gashua

The Governing Council of Federal University, Gashua in Yobe state on Saturday approved the appointment of Professor Maimuna Waziri as the new and first female Vice-Chancellor of the University.

This was the outcome of the fifth Council meeting of the University which held on Saturday.

Professor Maimuna Waziri who is a Professor of Chemistry, will succeed incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andrew Haruna whose tenure will end on February 10.

According to information made available to journalists, 48 Professors applied for the position, out of which 25 were shortlisted for interaction.

Three candidates made it to the final stage before the Council settled on Professor Waziri.

the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Mallam Ibrahim Akuyam, while congratulating the New Vice-Chancellor, called on her to ensure she carries all the staff of the institution along.