Prof. Faborode to Deliver McPherson University’s 5th Convocation Lecture

Professor Michael Faborode, Professor of Agricultural Engineering is set to deliver MacPherson University‘s 5th Convocation Lecture on Saturday 14th November by 10 am. Title of the lecture is “Sustainable Development, Post COVID-19: Is Nigeria’s Growing Population a Curse or Multiple Blessings?”

BizWatch Nigeria was in attendance of the press conference held by McPherson on Zoom to disclose the forthcoming fifth convocation ceremony and the programme of events outlined to celebrate eight years of existence of McPherson University.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adeniyi Agunbiade went down the memory lane to talk about the history of the school. The University was named after the founder of the Foursquare Gospel Church (Aimee Semple McPherson, an American Lady Evangelist) was licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on Tuesday, 28th day of February 2012 as the 49th Private University and the 121st University in Nigeria.

The matriculation of the first set of students marked the formal admission into the University. Forty-two (42) in number; they comprised 21 in COSMAS, 16 in COLNAS and 5 in COLHUM.

MacPherson University has impacted her immediate community through CSR, some of the projects are;

Construction of a Community Hall for the Seriki Sotayo Community

McPherson University Health Centre Upgrade and Community Outreach

Man Power Training and Collaborative linkages

I.C.T Facilities and so on.

McPherson University received approval from NUC for Bachelor of Nursing Science, (B.N.Sc.) Degree Programme and Part-Time Degree Programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor during the press conference said “the school has gotten approval for the establishment of Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences which began operation with the Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.N.Sc.) Degree programme with effect from the 2019/2020 academic session. This was after the rigorous verification exercise conducted by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The Nursing Programme is in its second year in the current (2020/2021) academic session. In addition, I am pleased to inform you that we have also got approval to commence part-time academic programmes in the following courses”:

B. Sc. Accounting

B. Sc. Banking and Finance

B. Sc. Business Administration

B. Sc. Marketing

B. A. History and International Studies

B. A. English

B. A. Religious Studies

B. Sc. Economics

B. Sc. International Relations.

The schedule for the fifth convocation ceremony is as follows:

Monday, 9th November 2020

Tuesday, 10th November 2020

Programme: Arrivals and Collection of Academic Gowns by graduands

Venue: Academic Affairs Office, University Campus

Time: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

3. Convocation Press Conference

Thursday, 12th November 2020

Venue: Senate Chamber, University Campus

Time: 10:00-11.00 am

4. Programme: Final Rehearsals

Friday, 16th November 2020

Venue: Main Admin Block Arena

Time: 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

5. CONVOCATION CEREMONY

Saturday, 14th November 2020

Programme: Convocation Lecture – “Sustainable Development, Post COVID-19: Is Nigeria’s Growing Population a Curse or Multiple Blessings”, Guest Lecturer: Professor Michael Faborode, Professor of Agricultural Engineering, Former Secretary-General CVC Nigeria, and Former Vice-Chancellor, OAU, Ile-Ife;

i. Multi-Purpose Hall, University Campus. Time: 10:00 am

ii. Programme: Awards of First Degrees and Presentation of Prizes

Venue: Multi-Purpose Hall, University Campus, Seriki Sotayo.

Time: 10:00 am.

iii. Academic Performance

Graduated 70 students last year. This year 92 students will be graduating. Spread as follows: 12 (First Class), 33 (Second Class Upper), 41 (Second Class Lower), 6 (Third Class).