Production Of Nigerian Passport Overseas Not Normal – Rep Member

The Vice-Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on foreign affairs, Timehin Adelegbe described the production of Nigerian passports overseas as abnormal.

He said that such actions pointed to malpractices linked to diplomatic postings at the foreign affairs ministry.

A private company located overseas is contracted to print Nigerian passports, an exercise that Adelegbe described as abnormal.

Supporting the points of Adelegbe, the Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Yakub, said that the world views Nigeria through the actions of the foreign affairs ministry.

He said, “We must, therefore, resolve to work together to achieve the foreign service of our fondest dreams; and the time to do this, for me, personally, is today.”

Expressing the wishes of the Immigration Service, its Comptroller, Mohammed Babandede said that the services looked forward to producing passports in the country.

He said, “Our wish is to produce even a booklet of Nigerian passport in our compound.”

Babandede also noted that officers often circumvented protocols to get gainful postings, although, he had ensured that such actions were curbed since he assumed office.