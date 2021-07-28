fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

‘Private Sector Take Part In Illicit Financial Flows In Africa’

July 28, 2021097
Private Sector Fueling Illicit Financial Flows In Africa, ICPC Alleges

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has alleged that Illicit financial flows (IFF) from Africa are largely being perpetrated by the private sector.

The Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said this when council members of the African Bar Association (AFBA), led by their President, Hanniba Uwaifo, visited the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He added that the private sectors companies were channeling these funds to foreign countries in connivance with accountants, banks and auditors.

A statement issued by the ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, said that Owasanoye noted that perpetrators of illicit financial flows (IFFs) channel the funds through commercial activities, enabled by the private sector.

“A bulk of corruption going on in the country is caused or perpetuated by the private sector. About 60 per cent of funds taken or stolen away from Africa through IFFs are being done by the private sector, basically through commercial transactions, seemingly harmless transactions that are put together by accountants, auditors and bankers,” he said.

Earlier, Uwaifo traced the problem in Africa to corruption, which he said has led to the underdevelopment of the continent.

He stressed that the second largest continent in the world would not grow unless the menace is painstakingly tackled, adding that the globe was worried about the level of corruption in Africa.

About Author

‘Private Sector Take Part In Illicit Financial Flows In Africa’
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 27, 201517176

Electricity Generation Hits New Peak of 4,810.7megawatts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN, on Wednesday, August 26, in Abuja said that it had attained new peak of 4,810.7 megawatts (Mw) of generated electri
Read More
Plane Crash: Air Peace Debunks Reports AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 13, 20200192

Air Peace Denied Landing Rights to Evacuate Nigerians by UK Authorities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An Air Peace airline flight deployed to evacuate stranded Nigerians in the UK has been denied landing rights. A statement released by the Nigeria high commi
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLEGALNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 13, 20200982

Oloture: Ovuorie Accuses EbonyLife of Copyright Scandal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ms. Tobore Ovuorie, the investigative journalist whose life story was made into a movie “Oloture”, an Original Netflix Film produced by Ebonylif
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.