fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

Private Sector Stakeholders To Launch N62.1bn HIV Fund

January 30, 2022040
HIV/AIDS

The HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN) has released a statement saying that the stage is set for the launch of the private sector-led N62.1bn ($150m) HIV Trust Fund.

Recommended by Nigeria’s National Agency for the Control of AIDS and driven by the Nigeria Business Coalition Against AIDS, the HTFN is a sustainable financing mechanism for the mobilization and deployment of domestic private sector resources towards the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV in Nigeria.

It was said that the HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria will improve efforts towards ensuring the coverage of high-impact HIV interventions that would provide the required treatment for HIV-positive mothers while also contributing towards closing the funding gap for HIV in Nigeria which was put at about $108m per annum.

The Trust Fund’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jekwu Ozoemene, described the HTFN as critical to helping Nigeria achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 strategy of ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030, among other objectives.

The fund is currently chaired by the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe. Other Board of Trustees members include the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria, Mr. Mike Sangster; the President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; and the MD, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor.

Airtel Africa Outperforms Dangote Cement – NGX

Related tags :

About Author

Private Sector Stakeholders To Launch N62.1bn HIV Fund
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Victor Moses NEWSLETTERSPORTS
January 24, 20200294

Victor Moses Completes Loan Move to Inter Milan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Victor Moses has signed for Inter Milan on a loan deal with an option to buy from Chelsea. Moses is reuniting with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who he
Read More
NEWSLETTERSOCIETY
March 8, 20160222

“Africa Projected to Have 2billion People by 2050” – United Nations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria,Fatima Samoura, on Monday, March 8 said Africa’s population has been projected to be two billion. Samoura
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 4, 20170204

Gold Adds to 4% Gain in August

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold climbed on Friday, September 1, adding to its roughly 4% surge for August, after a closely watched snapshot of the U.S. job market revealed tepid late-
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.