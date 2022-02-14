fbpx

Private Sector Raises N100bn To Support FG Amid Rising Insecurity

February 14, 20220298
The Coalition Against COVID-19 plans to provide N100bn to the Federal Government to assist security agencies to fight the current state of insecurity in the country.

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu disclosed this at a dinner organized for top executives of the bank, held during the weekend.

According to Elumelu, the task force is tasked with pooling resources across industries to provide technical and operational support while providing funding and building advocacy through aggressive awareness drives.

In addition to the efforts of the Federal Government, the UBA chairman said the coalition, during the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, provided and equipped medical facilities in the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

This, he noted, led to the creation of testing, isolation, and treatment centers, including the provision of Intensive Care Units and molecular testing labs.

Elumelu said that given the importance of security to national development, CACOVID was now using its platform to mobilize funds to equip security agencies.

He said, “Currently, we are using the CACOVID platform to engage the economy. We did a lot for the healthcare and other aspects of the economy during the period of Covid-19.

“We have just put together another N100bn under CACOVID to help support security agencies to address the issue of insecurity in the country. We believe that if they are well armed and equipped, it will help reduce the level of insecurity in the country.”

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was in attendance revealed some of the measures that must be taken by the government to reduce the level of hunger and unemployment in the country.

Emefiele explained that investments in agriculture and related sectors, distribution storage systems, and necessary market infrastructure are critical to building a cost-effective, viable, and sustainable food system in Africa.

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

