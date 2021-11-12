fbpx

Princess Olatorera Oniru For Nigeria’s National Assembly 2023

November 12, 20210124
As Nigeria gears up to decide on electing the best citizens capable of leading uncorrupted, words on the streets in Lagos State, Ogun State, Oyo State, Abuja Federal Capital Territory, Oniru Royal Kingdom and other areas of Nigeria, is that Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru has declared intentions to campaign for a Federal Elective Seat in Nigeria’s National Assembly for the upcoming 2023 elections.

The race is on for new Local, State and National leaders for Greater Nigeria.

In a country with 0%, Federal Senators under the age of 41 and a maximum of 7% women representation in the National Assembly since independence, Princess Olatorera Oniru’s campaign team is hard at work to make sure we win this for Greater Nigeria, for epitomable leadership, for increased women representation, for courageous young leaders in Government and for a progressive economy with increased standards of living. The Princess Olatorera Oniru for National Assembly Campaign Office was established in 2021 after many allies and supporters prompted Oniru to accept the baton of contributing to a progressive Nigeria. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, the world heard, very loudly, the voices of many millions of Nigerian youths calling for a better country. Great citizens of Nigeria want to minimize corruption, alleviate poverty, eliminate police brutality and attain better standards of living. Nigerians worldwide want a nation that is habitable and progressive for all citizens. Nigeria deserves democratic leaders and the best-elected representatives in 2023 and beyond.

Princess Olatorera Oniru’s Campaign Page with key focus areas, pledge and list of awards and experiences: https://www.olatorera.com/campaign

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

