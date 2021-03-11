Prince William Refutes “Racist” Claims Against British Royal Family

March 11, 2021 95

The Duke of Cambridge has said the royals are “very much not a racist family” in his first comments after accusations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a TV interview.

Prince William also said he had not yet spoken to his brother but would do so.

Meghan and Prince Harry said a royal had expressed concern over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

Buckingham Palace previously said the claim was “concerning” but it would be addressed privately.

In a statement, the Palace said “recollections may vary” but that the Sussexes would “always be much-loved family members”.

During a visit to a school in Stratford, east London, on Thursday, Prince William was asked by a reporter: “Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?”

The duke replied: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Asked whether he had spoken to Prince Harry since the Oprah interview, Prince William said: “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

AFP