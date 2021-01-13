fbpx
Prime Minister Of Estonia Steps Down Over Corruption Investigation

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Prime Minister Of Estonia Steps Down Over Corruption Investigation

January 13, 2021023
Prime Minister Of Estonia Steps Down Over Corruption Investigation

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Wednesday he was stepping down after his Centre Party came under investigation for corruption linked to a property development company.

His resignation brings down the country’s centre-right coalition government that also includes a far-right party, but new elections are unlikely.

President Kersti Kaljulaid now has 14 days to name a new prime minister who would then have to be approved by parliament.

“Today I made a decision to resign as prime minister,” Ratas, who is the chairman of the party, said in a Facebook post following an hours-long party board meeting.

Ratas said he hoped his resignation would help “shed light on all the circumstances and reach clarity” but insisted that he had not made “any malicious or knowingly wrong decisions”.

READ ALSO: Social Media Suspended In Uganda Ahead Of Presidential Poll

The investigation centres around a property company called Porto Franco which received a large state loan and struck a lucrative deal with city authorities in the capital Tallinn whose mayor is also from the party.

The owner of the company’s father, businessman Hillar Teder, donated large sums to the Centre Party.

“As head of government, I did not feel in the case of Porto Franco that any minister or party had tried to sway the government’s decisions in an illegal direction,” Ratas said in his statement.

Among other suspects in the corruption investigation is Kersti Kracht, an adviser to Finance Minister Martin Helme from the far-right EKRE party.

The resignation could scupper plans for a controversial same-sex marriage referendum the coalition had been planning to hold this spring.

AFP

Related tags :

About Author

Prime Minister Of Estonia Steps Down Over Corruption Investigation
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 11, 2013023

S’Eagles, 263-Man Delegation To Arrive In Addis Ababa Saturday

Ahead of the Super eagles first leg 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff against the Walya Antelopes of Ethiopia on Sunday, the Nigerian national team is scheduled to arrive in Addis Ababa on Saturday mo
Read More
November 5, 2013025

FG, ASUU Meeting Marathon Ends

Arising from a marathon meeting with the Federal Government, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr.  Nasir Fagge on Tuesday morning told reporters that his union will ta
Read More
August 21, 2014036

Licenses of Inactive Stockbroking Firms To Be Revoked

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has stated that it will revoke the licence any of its dealing member firm that is inactive for six consecutive months. The NSE said its intention is being pursued thr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon