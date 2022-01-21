Prices Of Kerosene Increased By 6.10% In December – NBS

January 21, 2022 166

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average price of kerosene rose by 6.10% in December 2021.

According to the NBS document titled: ‘National Household Kerosene Price Watch December 2021’, it increased from N441.06 in November 2021 to N467.97 in December 2021.

On year on year basis, the NBS stated that the price rose by 32.65% from N353.79 in December 2020 to N467.97 I. December 2021.

“The average price per litre of Household Kerosene paid by consumers in December 2021 was N467.97, an increase of 6.10 percent on a month on month basis from N441.06 in November 2021.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price of the product increased by 32.65 percent from N353.79 in December 2020 to N467.97 in December 2021,” NBS said.

The document said that the top three states with the highest average price per litre in December 2021 were Ebonyi, Abia, and Ekiti with N687.50, N585.00, and N552.08 respectively.

It added that the States with the lowest average prices per litre were Bayelsa, Kwara, and Nasarawa with N300.00, N355.60, and N384.85 respectively.