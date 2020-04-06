Prices of Food Rises amid Lockdown

Lamentation over inadequate palliatives

Prices of foodstuff and other essential goods have gone up with residents of locked down states, particularly the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State reeling under the effects of the one-week old total restriction to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A survey carried out by THISDAY in different parts of Lagos State showed that the prices of staple items such as rice, yams and garri rose by between 80 and120 per cent.

For instance, at the market in front of the Lagos State Housing Estate at Abesan, Ipaja, the price for an average tuber of yam, selling for between N400 and N500 before the lockdown, has jumped to between N1,000 and N1,200.

Also a paint bucket of garri, previously sold for N500, is now selling for N1,200.

Other foodstuffs like beans, plantain flour, corn flour have equally experienced increases in their prices.

“Oga, it is not our fault for the increase in these foodstuffs. This yam (lifting up one of the big tubers on her table) comes from the market at N950. When I add transportation cost and my little profit, you don’t expect me to sell it at N1,000,” one of the traders, who identified herself as Mrs. Mary Adebayo, told THISDAY.

She said because of the movement restriction, she might not be able to restock her store.

“I have almost sold my entire stock because people are rushing to buy food to keep at home; I may not be able to go to the market to refill my store as there are no vehicles on the road,” she added.

Also, one kilogramme of frozen turkey selling for N1,400 now sells for N1,800.

A popular bakery, Mount Olives Confectionaries, has also increased the price of its bread.

Retailers now sell the Oliver Bread for N350 instead of N300 for the average size.

At the Iyanera area of Ojo Local Government Area of the state, a buyer who simply identified herself as Ayomide said: “How can I buy a paint bucket of of garri for N1,200? Most of the sellers had the foodstuff in their store; so, I wonder what influenced their decision to increase the price. We are our own problem in Nigeria.

“A tuber of yam, which cost N400 now cost N1,200. I was able to buy two tubers of yam only. A bag of sachet water now cost N150 instead of N100.

“I bought six bags from the suppliers. It costs N500 for six bags and a half, now five bags for N500.”

Reacting to the lockdown, a commercial motorcyclist, who simply gave his name as Innocent, said he came out to look for money to feed his pregnant wife.

He said: “I took her to the hospital yesterday at Alaba International to pay for hospital for delivery.

“We were charged N10,400 instead of the earlier charges of N7,000.

“She will be due any time soon. I don’t know if delivery fee will be hiked. And I couldn’t stock my home. My pregnant wife eats three times her usual size of meal. I’m not happy at all about this isolation. We were not given enough time to stock up.”

Another Lagos resident, Azeezat Zakariyah, said: “Honestly, it’s not easy at all.

Definitely, it’s for the good of the people so as to limit or eradicate the spread of the virus but our government has failed totally in putting things in order – things that could’ve helped citizens comply better to the stay-at-home rules.

“To start with, the power supply has been terrible. I can’t boast of having four straight hours of power supply and yet we are expected to store food at home but no light to preserve food items kept in the freezer.

“What happens to those who survive on daily income? Government should’ve thought of a better plan before the total shutdown.

“Well, personally I don’t have a choice other than to comply by staying at home for the number of days given while I keep hoping for a positive situation.”

Another resident, who identified herself as Ajayi Sarah Ayomide, said: “I don’t see the lockdown as a good idea. For example, if someone in the family has it, the rest will contact it because it’s not immediately you start seeing the effect of the virus definitely, there will be increase.”

On her staying power she said: “ If this doesn’t exceed 14 days I am prepared for it and if does, there may be problem.”

Most of the people THISDAY spoke to said they had not benefited from the palliatives by both the Lagos State and the federal governments.

The immediate past Chairman of the New London Estate Resident CDA, Mr. Emmanuel Nzekwue, told THISDAY that the estate with almost 1,000 houses received only one 10kg bag of rice from the COVID-19 relief committee so far.

“The new Chairman of our CDA, (Mr. Gbenga Lawal) called me to come and collect a share of the rice that COVID-19 committee sent to our CDA. On getting there, I saw only one 10kg bag and I asked if that was my share but I was told by my chairman that it was the only bag that was sent to us,” he said.

Source: THISDAY