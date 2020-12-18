fbpx
Pressure Continues As Naira Depreciates To N478/$ In Parallel Forex Market

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

FOREXNEWSNEWSLETTER

Pressure Continues As Naira Depreciates To N478/$ In Parallel Forex Market

December 18, 20200230
Pressure Continues As Naira Depreciates To N478/$ In Parallel Forex Market

There is renewed pressure on the Naira at the parallel market as it shed N2 again the Dollar to exchange at N478/$ on Thursday instead of 476/$ it traded the previous day.

The local currency also weakened at the investors’ and Exporters’ forex window to N394/$, having opened at N391.78/$.

Investors exchanged a total of $219.60 million at the I&E forex segment on Thursday.

Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), attributed the renewed pressure in the Nigerian market to a liquidity squeeze that persists in the market.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Equity Market Sustains Steak, Gains 2.1%

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put many Nigerians in diaspora out of jobs, has hampered remittances into the country.

Gwadabe added that capital flight out of Nigeria was also hurting the market.

At the interbank forex market, the Naira was stable at N379/$.

Related tags :

About Author

Pressure Continues As Naira Depreciates To N478/$ In Parallel Forex Market
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
February 5, 2016021

Kaymu Launches Referral Program to Reward Loyal Buyers

​Kaymu.com.ng, Nigeria’s #1 online marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of its referral program, a rewards initiative for loyal buyers who can earn Kaymu vouchers for referring friends
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 1, 2016022

Oil Spikes Above $50/barrel as OPEC Seals Output Cut Deal

Oil prices surged as much as 10 percent on Wednesday, November 30, as some of the world’s largest oil producers agreed to cut oil output for the first time since 2008 in a desperate bid to boost
Read More
June 30, 2014015

Dangote Cement Kicks Off Production In Cameroon In August

The management of Dangote Cement Plc,last weekend announced plans to kick off production at its $150 million Cameroon plant in August, as part of its pan-African expansion drive. In a statement, the c
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon