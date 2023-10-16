Accelerate TV Announces “Off the Menu” Season 4!

Accelerate Studios, the production unit of Accelerate TV, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of Off the Menu. The popular cooking show which has garnered a wide following over the years is back on your screens. Season 4 promises an exceptional blend of entertainment, culinary excellence, and personal insights.

Off the Menu is hosted by the multi-talented celebrity dancer and chef, Soliat Bada. The new season is set to be a delectable journey filled with culinary creativity and recipes. In each episode, Chef Soliat invites prominent Nigerian celebrities to share their personal stories while creating culinary masterpieces.

The new season is set to be the most exciting yet, featuring an impressive lineup of celebrities, including the Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci, WhiteMoney, Bolaji Ogunmola, Simi Drey, Teniola, Linda Osifo, among others.

Speaking on the new season of the cooking series, Accelerate TV’s Chief Executive Officer, Colette Otusheso, commented, “Off the Menu proved to be a very popular lifestyle show for our viewers, being a blend of cooking styles and interview experiences of our amazing celebrity chefs. We couldn’t be more excited to bring back the hottest cooking show in Nigeria. Our celebrity guests and Chef Soliat have cooked up something truly exceptional! We are also grateful for our sponsor, Golden Penny Foods, whose support has been invaluable.”

Viewers can anticipate an array of mouthwatering dishes, culinary experiments, and bold flavors as the celebrity guests step into the kitchen to demonstrate their cooking skills.

Weekly episodes of ‘Off the Menu’ season 4 are available every Friday at 5pm on Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel and on the Accelerate Plus app. Fans can also binge watch other amazing African series and movies by subscribing to Accelerate Plus for only 500 Naira per month.

Accelerate Plus is the best place to Watch Africa Anywhere, the premier streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) platform of Accelerate TV, one of Nigeria’s leading digital, lifestyle, and entertainment platforms powered by Access Bank. Start your viewing journey at www.accelerateplus.tv or just download the app on IOS or Android today.