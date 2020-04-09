The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says it has agreed to publish full details of funds remitted and disbursed from the nation’s relief account.

Disclosing this while giving updates on the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Chairman of the Task Force, Boss Mustapha, said that an agreed arrangement with the Accountant General of the Federation has been reached on the subject matter.

Mr. Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also noted that the committee is assessing the lockdown order and will advise the President accordingly.

He also revealed that in the coming days, Nigeria will be receiving some items under the United Nation’s food basket.

While reemphasizing the need for Nigerians to obey social distancing practice, the SGF noted that private hospitals that want to be engaged in the management and treatment of the disease are to be cleared by the relevant authorities before they can carry out such exercise.

Source: Channels TV