Presidential Task Force Inspects Abba Kyari’s Office

The Presidential Task Force, PTF on Coronavirus has inspected the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, located within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha arrived at the Villa around 14:15 local time on Tuesday afternoon, with their protective face masks on.

Mustapha and other members of the task force, comprising Ministers and health experts, spent about 10 minutes inspecting the office.

They were approached by anxious Journalists on their way out of the office but they declined comments, saying ”Nigerians should await their usual press briefing.”

However, on seeing how desperate State House Correspondents were concerning the confirmation of the status of President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed passively mentioned that: “We don’t mention names in carrying out this responsibility. It’s a global practice so you don’t expect us to mention any name to you.”

After taking a careful look, the Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha advised Journalists to imbibe the culture of wearing face masks to protect themselves from the disease.

“You people should start wearing face mask please. I can see that you are not taking this thing serious. Wear face masks please. It is not a joke,” he said.