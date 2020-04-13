Presidential Task Force Gives Update ahead of Buhari’s 7:00pm Broadcast

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is giving an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The briefing is ongoing in Abuja while the Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remark.

He commended the unparalleled commitment of frontline health workers and the media to the fight against COVID-19.

According to Mustapha, the task force is getting feedbacks from the lockdown and has accordingly submitted its recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The briefing comes hours before the scheduled broadcast by the President which will hold later today.

Channels Television will air the broadcast at 7pm.

Source: Channels TV