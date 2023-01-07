The presidential election is 49 days away and the candidates are vying for more support; trying to woo Nigerians to vote for them.

Who will be the next president of Nigeria?

As citizens it is our civic duty to vote, to elect the best candidate without any bias to lead the different sectors.

Your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) gives you the power to elect your preferred candidate, so it is important that you collect your PVC.

What is the point of lamenting about the poor government or poor economy if you are not going to vote?

‘Not voting’ means not suing your power to elect the right candidate and getting stuck with the elected person.

Get your PVC and vote, make use of your power, make use of your voice and shun corruprion.

While we are fighting for a free and fair election, some persons will try to but votes through bribery. Selling your vote is as bad as putting the nation in trouble.

Before you sell your vote, remember all the nation/you went through under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, think about your family and your future.

Are you willingly to sell your conscience and 4 years of your life or your family’s life? Remember that whatever they give you will not last?

The foodstuff or money will finish faster than you think and then you will be stuck with the wrong leader for 4 years.

For several months, we have been debating about the election especially on social media.

However, remember that the election is not conducted online, so come out to vote. And do not be intimated to vote for the wrong leader.

Presidential candidates

Only 3 of the presidential candidates have been on the headlines since the campaign begun. Even before the campaign, leaving the other 15 candidates behind.

INEC approved 18 candidates for the presidential race.

Imumolen Christopher – Accord Party (AP) Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance (AA) Sowore Omoyele – African Action Congress (AAC) Kachikwu Dumebi – African Democratic Congress (ADC) Sani Yabagi Yusuf – Action Democratic Party (ADP) Tinubu Bola Ahmed – All Progressives Congress (APC) Umeadi Peter Nnanna – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement (APM) Nnamdi Charles Osita – Action Peoples Party (APP) Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi – Boot Party (BP) Obi Peter Gregory – Labour Party (LP) Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Osakwe Felix Johnson – National Rescue Movement (NRM) Abubakar Atiku – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abiola Latifu Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer – Social Democratic Party (SDP) Ado-Ibrahim Abdumalik – Young Progressives Party (YPP) Nwanyanwu Daniel Daberechukwu – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Nigeria; are you ready for your next president?

The election for the next president of Nigeria will hold on February 25, 2023. Are you ready?

Will you elect your next president without any bias?