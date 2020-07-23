Presidential Panel Resumes Ibrahim Magu Probe

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Wednesday returned to the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel probing the alleged financial infractions under his leadership, for the resumption of his interrogation.

Counsel to Magu, Mr. Wahab Shittu, confirmed to THISDAY that Magu returned to the panel for interrogation.

“(It is) true but no further comment,” he said.

Magu also thanked the panel for his unconditional release after spending nine days in police custody.

Magu was released by the panel last week after nine days in detention following the clarification by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, that the police were not responsible for his detention.

A letter written to the panel by Shittu, which was sighted by THISDAY, thanked the panel for Magu’s unconditional release.

“Our client wish to place on record his appreciation to the chairman and members of the panel for ordering his release from custody on the 15th day of July, 2020 without any conditionalities.

“Our client appreciates this gesture given the fact the panel has repeatedly stated that it did not order the detention of our client in the first place,” he said.

The letter noted that “our client is grateful to the panel for the gesture”.

In the letter, Magu also pledged full cooperation with the panel.

“Our client while appreciating the panel, offers full cooperation to the panel in the discharge of its assignment.

“Our client believes in the work of the committee because of his commitment to ridding the country of corruption,” the letter added.

Source: THISDAY