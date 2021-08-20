Presidential Council Blames Aregbesola For Slow Expatriate Quota Approval

August 20, 2021 124

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has blamed Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for delays in the approval of expatriate quota due to reforms he introduced.

The council led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to the minister said the procedures for granting expatriate quota were threats to the ease of doing business.

An expatriate quota is an approval granted to registered companies to employ the services of expatriates with relevant competencies.

It was gathered that many expatriate quota applications had been left unattended for several months and many expatriates had been unable to renew their work permits.

The letter written by PEBEC and signed by the Presidential Council, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, stated that the development in the ministry was ‘inimical to the ease of doing business’.

The letter is entitled ‘Ease of Doing Business intervention: Escalation on matters arising at the Ministry of Interior in respect of business permit and expatriate quota processes.’

Aregbesola was asked to address the matter as soon as possible.

Oduwole, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, said the Presidential Council had in the past collaborated with the ministry to implement reforms that had made it easier for foreign and joint venture firms to apply and obtain business permits and expatriate quota positions.