Presidential Committee Briefs Buhari on Impact of Coronavirus on Economy

- April 3, 2020
The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed by the Presidential Committee set to review the impact of Coronavirus on the Economy.

The meeting held at the State House Abuja was attended by the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipire Sylva.

On his official twitter handle @MBuhari, President Buhari said;

Source: VON

