President Tinubu Set To Meet All State Governors On Food, Security

State governors and President Bola Tinubu are having a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. More than 27 governors and the deputy governor of Bauchi are present at the summit, which has some relevance to the nation’s food security and position.

The Federal Government began supplying the market with tons of different grains in an attempt to increase food availability, affordability, and accessibility nationwide.

Similarly, by working along with other paramilitary groups, the armed forces have been able to stop the growing criminal activity.

President Tinubu is expected to leave for the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia immediately after the meeting with the governors. African leaders will meet in Addis Ababa for the annual summit to be used to tackle the many challenges facing the continent and decide on how best to bolster the AU’s intervention in its various crises.