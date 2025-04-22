President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After 18-Day Visit To France And The UK

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja, following an 18-day official visit and retreat in France and the United Kingdom.

The presidential aircraft, tagged 001, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the State House media office.

The President was received at the airport by key government officials, including Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, among others.

President Tinubu departed Nigeria on April 2, first making a stop in Paris, where he spent time on official engagements, before reportedly traveling to London over the subsequent weekends.

While abroad, the Presidency confirmed that the President remained actively involved in governance, maintaining regular communication with senior officials and issuing directives on national matters, particularly those concerning security in troubled states.

During his stay in Paris, Tinubu held discussions with Mr. Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa at the United States Department of State. The dialogue focused on strengthening bilateral ties to promote regional security and sustainable economic growth on the continent.

A major theme of the engagement was the pursuit of lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with emphasis placed on collaborative international efforts and the role of regional players.

Also present at the airport to welcome the President was Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.