President Tinubu Arrives At The Aso Villa Office

President Bola Tinubu arrived at his office at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after being sworn in.

At least 40 Heads of State were hosted by the President on Monday afternoon at the Banquet Hall, and he didn’t return to work at his office until Tuesday (today).

Tuesday at 2:38 p.m., Tinubu’s motorcade arrived at the Villa’s forecourt where he was met by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele, CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Mele Kyari, and Permanent Secretary of the State House Tijjani Umar.

Others include Hon. James Faleke, Mr. Dele Alake, and the former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Edun.

The new Commander-in-Chief examined the Quarter Guard at the presidential gate before he entered.

Following Tinubu’s first meeting today, the presidency is anticipated to name the chief of staff, secretary to the government of the federation, national security adviser, and spokesperson for the new administration.