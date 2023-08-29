President Tinubu Approves ₦‎2bn As Palliative For FCT

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has stated that President Bola Tinubu has approved a palliative of ₦‎2 billion for the FCT.

Wike revealed this on Monday, after meeting with contractors in his office following the current administration’s first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Confirming the approval of the two billion as a palliative for FCT inhabitants, the minister stated that the cash will primarily address the transportation challenge.

He stated that, while the Federal Government is aiming to enhance project funding, the FCT Administration will also examine internally produced revenue.

He also cautioned contractors that there would be no space for excuses.

The Federal Government has sanctioned billions of naira for the 36 federation states and the FCT to cushion the impact of the elimination of gasoline subsidies on the people.