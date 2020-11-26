FG Announces Development Of National Tool For Gender-based Violence Data Management in Nigeria

November 26, 2020 17

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday disclosed that the Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has developed a National Tool for Gender-based Violence Data Management in Nigeria.

He made this known in a statement to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, ushering in the UN’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence”

President reiterates that his administration remains focused on eradicating poverty & enhancing development for women and girls.

He added that the government will conduct a review on laws that protect women, including laws about offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence to enhance laws addressing violence against women and girls.

According to him,the strategies to improve the quality of life for women and girl in the country has been implemtend.

“Our Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative and other critical stakeholders has also developed a National Tool for Gender-based Violence Data Management in Nigeria.

“The tool is expected to serve as a consolidated database to record and assess the occurrence of GBV during the COVID-19 period and beyond; it is also to document all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria using a single, harmonised data collection tool.

“Our administration remains committed to eradicating poverty & enhancing development for women & girls. In the last year, over one million Nigerians have been enrolled into National Social Register of poor & vulnerable households to enable them to access needed social assistance.

“We have developed additional strategies to improve the quality of life for women and girls, redoubling our efforts to improve access to productive resources for women and girls as well as continue to ensure the protection of fundamental rights.” He said.

