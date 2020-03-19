President Buhari’s Daughter in Self-isolation

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in self-isolation after she returned from the United Kingdom (UK). The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari disclosed this via her twitter handle.

Good afternoon Nigerians,

Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cku3bzcIJS — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 . — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

She explained that she (daughter) is not exhibiting medical symptoms but feels the need to go into self-isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID 19.

Mrs Buhari, who tweeted the developments through her personal handle, @aishambuhari, said she acted based on the advice of the Minister of Health and the Presidential Task Force on Covid -19.

Source: The Cable