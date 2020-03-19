President Buhari’s Daughter in Self-isolation

- March 19, 2020
Buhari's Daughter

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in self-isolation after she returned from the United Kingdom (UK). The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari disclosed this via her twitter handle.

She explained that she (daughter) is not exhibiting medical symptoms but feels the need to go into self-isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID 19.

Mrs Buhari, who tweeted the developments through her personal handle, @aishambuhari, said she acted based on the advice of the Minister of Health and the Presidential Task Force on Covid -19.

 Source: The Cable

