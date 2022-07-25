President Buhari Vows To Tackle Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari said that the service chiefs have been kept on alert to ensure that banditry and terrorism in Nigeria are properly addressed and tackled.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling the security challenges, saying he will leave no stone unturned in putting an end to the reign of terror.

He also sympathized with former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu, over the killing of his brother and abduction of his sister by bandits. Buhari said he is shocked by the tragic murder of the victim.

“I am shocked and outraged by the story of the killing of your brother and the abduction of your sister by bandits. This double tragedy is particularly moving. I know it’s hard to cope with the weight of this tragedy in your family. I feel your pain.

“Security is my constant concern and I have kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace,” the President added.

President Buhari prayed to God to “forgive the soul of the deceased and grant the family fortitude to overcome this double tragedy.”