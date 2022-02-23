fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

President Buhari Vows To Prioritize Infrastructure Projects

February 23, 20220114
President Buhari Vows To Prioritize Infrastructure Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerians would have trekked if his administration did not embark on the Lagos-Ibadan railway transport.

Buhari who spoke on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa while receiving a delegation from Kaduna State led by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balaraba, said that prioritising infrastructure projects improved hardship in some parts of the country.

“My objective was very clear, despite the dwindling resources, I wanted to deal with infrastructure across the country,” Buhari was quoted via a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“We should look at advancement in terms of Infrastructure. No country can advance without infrastructure. There used to be railways, especially people from Southern Kaduna who will remember this.

“Which country can really advance without road, rail and power, that’s why I wanted to sort out infrastructure, knowing that Nigerians are competitive by nature, and they will face their businesses when there’s a road, rail and power.”

While noting that movement in the South-West has been improved, the President thanked China and others who supported the Lagos-Ibadan transport projects.

He added, “The people from South-West can tell better because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we hadn’t done what we did, people would have been trekking because the road was not there, the rail was not there and there was so much insecurity.

“But we thank the international community. We thank China and Chinese investors who came along to support the Lagos-Ibadan transport projects.”

The President also assured that the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure will be sustained, which include the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Road being handled by Julius Berger to ensure good and long-term quality.

He equally commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, for the transformation of the state, with growing infrastructure and socio-economic projects, while noting the growing liberality, which welcomes all Nigerians.

“Please extend my gratitude to the Governor for doing so well. I have been living in Kaduna for many years before I came here, but now I will need a modern compass to go around because of the transformation,” he stated.

Lawmakers Describe NUPENG As Irresponsible Over N621bn Diversion

About Author

President Buhari Vows To Prioritize Infrastructure Projects
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

CAMA 2020 COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 4, 20200527

Buhari Orders Security Agencies to Apprehend Bandits in Sokoto, Plateau Forests

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja asked the Nigerian Army to join forces with the Nigeria Police and flush out bandits from Sokoto and Plateau s
Read More
July 30, 20130219

INEC Concludes On APC’s Registration On Thursday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s electoral body,The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Thursday take a stand regarding registration the All Progressives Cong
Read More
Nigerian Stock Exchange BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
October 7, 20200445

NSE Remains Committed To Promoting Financial Literacy – Oscar Onyema

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has said the exchange remains committed to promoting financial literacy
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.