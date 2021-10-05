President Buhari To Present 2022 Appropriation Bill On Thursday

October 5, 2021 109

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate revealed this on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja while presiding over the plenary in the absence of Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President.

He informed the lawmakers that President Buhari has submitted the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) before revealing the date for the budget presentation.

President Buhari in a letter he addressed to the Senate urged the lawmakers to approve the planning documents which he said would form the basis and assumptions in the 2022 budget.

The President stated that the revision reflected the new fiscal terms in the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act and the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The revision will reflect funds for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prepare for the 2023 general elections.

Health Workers, Census

He explained that it also has provisions for hazard allowance for health workers, wage adjustment for workers, and funds for the population and housing census in 2022.