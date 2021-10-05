fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

President Buhari To Present 2022 Appropriation Bill On Thursday

October 5, 20210109
President Buhari To Present 2022 Appropriation Bill On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate revealed this on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja while presiding over the plenary in the absence of Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President.

He informed the lawmakers that President Buhari has submitted the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) before revealing the date for the budget presentation.

President Buhari in a letter he addressed to the Senate urged the lawmakers to approve the planning documents which he said would form the basis and assumptions in the 2022 budget.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Must Consolidate Position As Regional Maritime Hub – Sanwo-Olu

The President stated that the revision reflected the new fiscal terms in the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act and the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The revision will reflect funds for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prepare for the 2023 general elections.

Health Workers, Census

He explained that it also has provisions for hazard allowance for health workers, wage adjustment for workers, and funds for the population and housing census in 2022.

About Author

President Buhari To Present 2022 Appropriation Bill On Thursday
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Is Top In Africa In COVID-19 Vaccine Administration - NPHCDA COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS
February 24, 20210691

COVID-19: Ghana Receives 600,000 COVAX Vaccines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ghana on Wednesday received the first shipment of AstraZeneca/ Oxford COVID-19 vaccines aka COVAX vaccines. The 600,000 COVAX Vaccines represent part of the
Read More
Diamond bank BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
December 1, 20180274

Diamond Bank Acquires National Bank License

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted Diamond Bank Plc, approval to operate as a national bank following its application for it. The bank’s Chief Ex
Read More
Sterling COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
February 28, 20180281

Pound Leaps Higher by 0.1% Against Rivals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British Pound Sterling edged higher on Tuesday, February 27, on the back of a struggling dollar though investors remained wary of chasing the British cu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.